Nahant digs into its plants, then and now

The Nahant Public Library plans to join with members of the community to explore the town’s current and historic plant population.

The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners is providing Nahant with a $15,000 federal grant for the initiative, Go Local: Nature in Nahant. The project will involve discovering the plants that grow — and once grew — in the seaside town’s unique natural surroundings, using a 19th-century pressed plant collection held by the library.

The herbarium was created in 1897 by Nahant schoolteacher Florence “Miss Flossie” Johnson and her pupils. That year, Johnson and her class entered 184 specimens into a Massachusetts Horticultural Society show, earning them a prize. These and more than 200 additional specimens make up the collection.