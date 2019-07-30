New building adds amenities to Andover office park
Workers recently completed construction of another building within the New England Business Center in Andover.
With the 17,800-square-foot facility now ready for occupancy, the office park has five buildings and a combined 262,469 square feet of leasable space. Burlington-based Erland Construction erected the building for the business park, which is managed by Boston-based JLL.
Teaming with Erland on the project were the Boston-based architectural firm ARC and Wakefield-based Eastport Real Estate Services, which served as project manager. Erland officials note that the park, located at the junction of Interstate 93 and River Road and near to Interstate 495 and Route 128, offers convenient access to southern New Hampshire and Boston.
The latest building, centrally located within the campus, features a café with indoor and outdoor seating and meeting areas, as well as a fitness center and locker rooms. The addition of those amenities, which are available to all of the park’s tenants, creates a more vibrant workplace environment for the companies located in the campus, Erland said.
“By improving the tenant experience with these exceptional amenities, we’re able to increase New England Business Center’s occupancy, retention, and long-term value,” said Bob Bowen, of Eastport Real Estate Services.
