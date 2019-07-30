New building adds amenities to Andover office park

Workers recently completed construction of another building within the New England Business Center in Andover.

With the 17,800-square-foot facility now ready for occupancy, the office park has five buildings and a combined 262,469 square feet of leasable space. Burlington-based Erland Construction erected the building for the business park, which is managed by Boston-based JLL.

Teaming with Erland on the project were the Boston-based architectural firm ARC and Wakefield-based Eastport Real Estate Services, which served as project manager. Erland officials note that the park, located at the junction of Interstate 93 and River Road and near to Interstate 495 and Route 128, offers convenient access to southern New Hampshire and Boston.