New fire chief is appointed in Arlington

After 25 years with the Arlington Fire Department, Kevin M. Kelley recently became its new leader. Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine recently announced his appointment of Kelley as Arlington’s new fire chief.

Kelley, who had most recently been deputy chief, succeeds Robert Jefferson, who retired as chief in June. Kelley has served with the Fire Department since 1994. Beginning as a firefighter, he was promoted to lieutenant in 1997, and captain in 2006, before being elevated to deputy chief in 2018.

“I am pleased that Kevin has accepted this new role,” Chapdelaine said in a statement. “Chief Kelley has an exemplary record with the department and for his public service in fire prevention. He also brings a wealth of technical expertise and a collaborative spirit that all will benefit from.”