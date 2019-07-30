Parking meters become pricier in Somerville

Somerville residents and businesses now have to pay a little more to park in the city’s business areas.

The Traffic and Parking Department recently announced that the rate for all metered spots in the city has been increased by 25 cents to $1.25 per hour. The increase, the first for Somerville’s meter rates in more than 10 years, was approved by the Somerville Traffic Commission at its June meeting and took effect immediately.

Officials said the new rate is in line with what many other Greater Boston communities charge and will help increase turnover of parking spaces in the city’s business districts and squares.