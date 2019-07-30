Speed limit is lowered in much of Framingham

Drivers will need to ease up on the accelerator when traveling in Framingham, after the city last month lowered the speed limit in a large portion of the city.

Under the change, the speed limit was lowered from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour in thickly settled neighborhoods and business districts. Previously, 30 miles per hour was the speed limit throughout the city, with limited exceptions.

The change came after the City Council and the Traffic Commission voted to accept a state law that allows cities and towns to adopt the lowered speed limit in dense residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.