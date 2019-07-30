Walpole celebrates reopening of Connell Rink and Pool

Weymouth native and Boston Bruins player Charlie Coyle is scheduled to be at the ceremony for the grand reopening of the Connell Rink and Pool in Weymouth on Aug. 10.



The ceremony will formally celebrate the rink and pool’s transfer from state to town responsibility. Weymouth signed a lease agreement in May with the Department of Conservation and Recreation, giving the town authority to manage and staff the

facility.

In the past, the state closed the indoor pool in the summer. One of the first things the town did when its recreation department took over was to open the pool for summer use, according to Steve Reilly, Weymouth’s director of parks and recreation.

