Walpole celebrates reopening of Connell Rink and Pool
Weymouth native and Boston Bruins player Charlie Coyle is scheduled to be at the ceremony for the grand reopening of the Connell Rink and Pool in Weymouth on Aug. 10.
The ceremony will formally celebrate the rink and pool’s transfer from state to town responsibility. Weymouth signed a lease agreement in May with the Department of Conservation and Recreation, giving the town authority to manage and staff the
facility.
In the past, the state closed the indoor pool in the summer. One of the first things the town did when its recreation department took over was to open the pool for summer use, according to Steve Reilly, Weymouth’s director of parks and recreation.
Reilly said he also plans to keep the rink open longer and give Weymouth Youth Hockey and school programs more ice time.
“We will maintain relationships with groups that have used [the rink and pool] in the past,” Reilly said. “But have an opportunity to take a Weymouth-first approach.”
Reilly also noted that the state, which initiated the management change, had invested millions of dollars in improvements to the facility — including a new filtration system for the pool, new systems for the rink, and new locker rooms.
“It’s been around a while and is a bit dated, but the bones are strong,” Reilly said.
The Aug. 10 ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Connell Rink and Pool on Broad Street. In addition to Coyle, Mayor Robert Hedlund is scheduled to attend, as are former and current professional hockey players from Weymouth — Paul Carey, Bobby Sheehan, Jim Carey, and Tim Sweeney.
