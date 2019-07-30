Walpole welcomes new school administrators
The Walpole school district will start the new school year with a slew of new administrators, including three new principals and an assistant superintendent.
Brian Bemiss, the new principal at Fisher Elementary School, said in a newsletter sent to parents that his goal is “to provide all students with a safe, challenging, inclusive and supportive learning environment.” Bemiss was an elementary school principal in Lynnfield for 10 years, and before that taught fifth grade in Reading for 10 years.
Steve Morgenweck, the new principal at Johnson Middle School, was most recently principal at Plymouth South Middle School and has worked in education for nearly 20 years at both the college and middle school level.
Edward Connor was assistant principal at Bird Middle School before being named the new principal. He was previously an assistant principal at Walpole High School and started his career teaching Spanish at Natick High School, where he became chair of the foreign language department before coming to Walpole.
William Hahn, the new assistant superintendent of curriculum, has been in the Walpole schools for 10 years, most recently as principal at Johnson Middle School.
Other new administrators include Julie Martin, the new director of the Daniel Feeney Preschool; and Devin Clifford, the new director of the district’s Extended Day Program. Martin was the school counselor at Fisher Elementary for seven years. Clifford was head of a summer boarding school program at Cardigan Mountain School, and before that dean of students for Brooke Charter School in Mattapan and a science teacher in Louisville, Ky.
