Walpole welcomes new school administrators

The Walpole school district will start the new school year with a slew of new administrators, including three new principals and an assistant superintendent.

Brian Bemiss, the new principal at Fisher Elementary School, said in a newsletter sent to parents that his goal is “to provide all students with a safe, challenging, inclusive and supportive learning environment.” Bemiss was an elementary school principal in Lynnfield for 10 years, and before that taught fifth grade in Reading for 10 years.

Steve Morgenweck, the new principal at Johnson Middle School, was most recently principal at Plymouth South Middle School and has worked in education for nearly 20 years at both the college and middle school level.