Water service fixed in Rockland and Abington
Water service is back to normal in Rockland and Abington after a major water main broke at one of the regional system’s three treatment plants.
The pipe that supplies water to a 2-million-gallon underground storage tank at the treatment plant in Rockland broke at about 9 p.m. on July 25, according to Abington & Rockland Joint Water Works superintendent Joseph LaPointe. The tank is used daily to supply water to both towns, he said.
Before the pipe could be fixed, workers had to drain the 2 million gallons of treated water back into the nearby reservoir, LaPointe said. It took about 24 hours to reach the break, repair it, and refill the tank, he said.
In the meantime, Weymouth provided an emergency water supply to Abington and Rockland, which also had water from the joint water works’ two other treatment plants, LaPointe said.
Residents were notified of the situation by reverse 911 and asked to use water sparingly, he said.
“I’d like to thank [the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency] and the town managers in Abington and Rockland, and all the people who helped by conserving water and helping us get through the crisis,” LaPointe said. “I hope it’s a once-in-a-lifetime situation.”
LaPointe blamed the break on the age of the 47-year-old pipe, adding that a January inspection did not note any noticeable problems.
