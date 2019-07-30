Water service fixed in Rockland and Abington

Water service is back to normal in Rockland and Abington after a major water main broke at one of the regional system’s three treatment plants.

The pipe that supplies water to a 2-million-gallon underground storage tank at the treatment plant in Rockland broke at about 9 p.m. on July 25, according to Abington & Rockland Joint Water Works superintendent Joseph LaPointe. The tank is used daily to supply water to both towns, he said.

Before the pipe could be fixed, workers had to drain the 2 million gallons of treated water back into the nearby reservoir, LaPointe said. It took about 24 hours to reach the break, repair it, and refill the tank, he said.