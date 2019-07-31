Ice cream delight, kindness cafe, and a raffle

Salem’s Ice Cream Bowl is back with a selection of local ice cream shops from around the North Shore. With the purchase of a ticket, you can sample various ice cream flavors at booths featuring Melt Ice Cream, Captain Dusty’s, Cherry Farm Creamery, Soc’s Ice Cream, The Sweet Truck, and more. The rain-or-shine event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7, on the Salem Common from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children (cash only) on the day of the event. For more information, e-mail kylie@salemmainstreets.org.

Win a Les Paul Epiphone guitar by entering a raffle to support the Maudslay Arts Center in Newburyport. In 2018 a large tree cracked during a storm and fell through the roof of the MAC, causing extensive damage. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward the cost of repairing the damage and making other improvements to the building at 95 Curzon Mill Road. The winning raffle ticket will be announced at the Amanda Carr concert on Aug. 17. Visit maudslayartscenter.org for the full summer concert schedule. The $10 raffle tickets may be purchased at concerts; online at center’s website; at Coastal Connections, 35 Water St.; or by mail to “MAC” at MAC Raffle/Costello, 182 Whitehall Road, Amesbury, MA 01913.