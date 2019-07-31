Ice cream delight, kindness cafe, and a raffle
Salem’s Ice Cream Bowl is back with a selection of local ice cream shops from around the North Shore. With the purchase of a ticket, you can sample various ice cream flavors at booths featuring Melt Ice Cream, Captain Dusty’s, Cherry Farm Creamery, Soc’s Ice Cream, The Sweet Truck, and more. The rain-or-shine event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7, on the Salem Common from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children (cash only) on the day of the event. For more information, e-mail kylie@salemmainstreets.org.
Win a Les Paul Epiphone guitar by entering a raffle to support the Maudslay Arts Center in Newburyport. In 2018 a large tree cracked during a storm and fell through the roof of the MAC, causing extensive damage. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward the cost of repairing the damage and making other improvements to the building at 95 Curzon Mill Road. The winning raffle ticket will be announced at the Amanda Carr concert on Aug. 17. Visit maudslayartscenter.org for the full summer concert schedule. The $10 raffle tickets may be purchased at concerts; online at center’s website; at Coastal Connections, 35 Water St.; or by mail to “MAC” at MAC Raffle/Costello, 182 Whitehall Road, Amesbury, MA 01913.
The Kindness Project in Gloucester is holding its third and final 2019 Kindness Cafe on Aug. 18. The local initiative encourages people to explore the meaning of kindness in their communities and personal lives. The free event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. Guests are invited for a dinner of ground beef and/or bean soft tacos (or bowl), with watermelon for dessert. To stimulate conversation, organizers have designed a deck of cards, each card offering different instances that are difficult to respond to with kindness. To RSVP and for more information, e-mail info@the-kindness-project.org.
Waldorf School at Moraine Farm is launching a new homeschool program in Beverly. On-campus classes will be offered to homeschooled children in grades 1 through 8 on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 10:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. The $250 eight-week session starts in September and offers courses such as Cyber Civics, Science in Nature, Strings in Music, Fine Arts, Handwork, Theatre, and a number of language courses. For more information visit waldorfmoraine.org.
