Multicultural festival, Fairyborough, and a hayride

The Brookline Booksmith hosts investigative reporter and author Hank Phillippi Ryan to celebrate the launch of her 11th novel, “The Murder List.” The novel is described as “a stunning new psychological stand-alone that delves deep inside the twists, turns, and complicated manipulations in the search for justice — as well as the twists, turns, and complicated manipulations of marriage.” Ryan will speak about her career as an author and journalist, including how her new novel draws on her experiences as a reporter, particularly in high-stakes court cases. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, starting at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St. Anyone who would like to order a signed copy of the book can call 617-566-6660 or order at www.brooklinebooksmith.com .

Massachusetts Baptist Multicultural Ministries is hosting a Multicultural Festival at Hopkinton State Park. Arts and crafts, barbecue, ethnic foods, swimming, hiking, kayak rentals, and more will be available. Registration is free while parking is $8 except for people with a season pass. Kayaks and canoes can be rented for $16 to $25. Bring comfortable shoes for hiking, a swimsuit for swimming, and fishing gear for fishing (a license is required for anyone over the age of 12). Sunscreen and bug spray are strongly recommended. Very gently used clothing and household goods can be donated to benefit new American families as they settle into their homes. Anything too large to fit in the back of a sedan can’t be accepted. The festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hopkinton State Park, 164 Cedar St. Register online at mbmm.org or call 781-457-8058.

The Discovery Museum in Acton is hosting Fairyborough, a six-day interactive activity for museum visitors. Design, build, and explore a mysterious forest environment of fairy houses, gnome homes, and sprite skyscrapers, constructed completely out of natural materials and creativity. This changing and evolving temporary space will be put together by staff and visitors over the course of six days. Visitors can drop in any time from Tuesday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to take part (Tuesday will be open starting at 11 a.m). As the event is held outdoors, heavy weather may alter the schedule. No registration is required and Fairyborough is free with admission to the museum. For more information, go to www.discoveryacton.org or call 978-264-4200. The Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main St. (Route 27).

Verrill Farm in Concord is offering a free hay wagon tour. Twilight Tour with Steve Verrill will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 6:30 p.m. Learn about how crops are grown, farm equipment, and the history of the 101-year-old farm at 11 Wheeler Road. Bring questions for Steve. The tour starts behind the farm stand, where lemonade and a snack will be served. No reservations are necessary. Visit verrillfarm.com.

The Newton Free Library is hosting a discussion on future public transportation projects. Josh Fairchild and Jarred Johnson from TransitMatters will offer a vision of what a truly modern regional rail system would look like, and the potential benefits that it would offer Newton and the entire Boston region. TransitMatters is a group “working to make a sustainable, equitable, and reliable public transportation system accessible to everyone in Metropolitan Boston by advancing proven best practices as well as high-impact, low-cost initiatives.” The talk will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Drucker Auditorium, Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St. For more information, go to transitmatters.org or e-mail NewtonTAG@GoogleGroups.com .



