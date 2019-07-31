North Andover’s Wine Lab mixes hip with hospitality

Ryan grew up in Peabody learning how to tile floors and put up dry wall. “I like to have a before and after — to step back and see something I did,” he said. He earned a master’s degree in architecture and practices real estate. The couple, who live in Dracut with their son, dreamed of creating a hip restaurant with a city vibe where folks could also make their own wine.

Opened last August, The Wine Lab is anything but sterile, and O’Connor-Crowe, co-owner with husband Tim O’Connor-Crowe, is more Renaissance man than scientist.

WHO’S IN CHARGE Ryan O’Connor-Crowe poured the Lucinda & Millie, a full-bodied organic chardonnay, into a test tube. It is part of the Angel Flight ($14), a tasting of four wines my sister and I enjoyed on a recent afternoon at The Wine Lab Bar & Kitchen in North Andover.

“We quickly came to realize there are not too many people who like strictly wine,” said O’Connor-Crowe, 33. The duo changed the liquor license to include beer and liquor in February.

Ryan oversees general operations; Tim helps with back-of-the-house operations. “He is our ‘trivia master,’ ” said Ryan of his husband, “along with his sister Chrissy Michaud who run our monthly house-packed signature trivia nights.”

The Wine Lab has live music and an outdoor patio — perfect for summer sipping and noshing.

THE LOCALE The Wine Lab takes up 4,000 square feet in a renovated mill building in Machine Shop Village, a leafy complex of retail and residences in a town known for its historic textile and manufacturing industries.

Ryan designed the space — formerly home to Converse (my sister and I once rummaged through bins of Chuck Taylors here). Now, we sit at the leathered-granite bar marveling at the 30-foot-high ceilings, original wood beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed brick warmed by gaslight chandeliers and punctuated by local artists’ work. A barn door, which Ryan and Tim made from reclaimed wood, hangs on the back wall.

A private function room hosts “baby showers [and] wedding showers galore.”

ON THE MENU Chef Matt Jones oversees an all-day menu with friendly sipping fare — cheese and charcuterie boards, bites to share, as well as paninis, salads, flatbreads, and “bowls.”

My sister and I enjoyed the ahi tuna poke bowl ($15) — diced fresh tuna kissed by a soy sauce and citrus marinade, cilantro, and sesame seeds; it was balanced and satisfying. The Barn Door flatbread ($13) won us over with a sweet fig spread offset by caramelized onions and savory goat cheese.

While The Wine Lab delivers big on hospitality (and the price is right!), the coffee came lukewarm at brunch and the poached eggs in the Old School breakfast bowl ($12) with bacon and sausage were unevenly cooked. The “crispy prosciutto” in my friend’s Green Eggs & Ham bowl ($12) was not crispy, the home fries in both bowls lackluster — nothing that can’t be remedied. The S’mores French toast ($6/kid’s portion), however, cured a sweet craving: Dense cinnamon brioche is bathed in chocolate, topped with toasted marshmallows.

The Wine Lab is open Tuesday through Sunday, and serves Sunday Brunch; closed Mondays.

The Wine Lab, 18 High St., North Andover, 978-684-2264; thewinelabna.com.

Naomi Kooker can be reached at naomikooker@gmail.com.