North Calendar: What’s happening this week

CHELMSFORD The family and friends of Derek Michaud created the Dance It Out Challenge to raise spirits and funds for the 45-year-old Groton father’s battle with ALS. To further help defray the cost of his 24-hour care, a fund-raiser will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, 300 Littleton Road, featuring comedy by hypnotist Frank Santos Jr., music, dancing, catered food and refreshments, and raffles. Tickets cost $50 for adults and $10 for children at eventbrite.com and at the door. For more information, visit standblu.com.
GLOUCESTER Enjoy ocean views as blues music reverberates through Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., during the Gloucester Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10. Gates open at 9 a.m. and music starts at 11, with a beer garden, food trucks, and craft vendors. For tickets and more information, visit gloucesterbluesfestival.com.
MARBLEHEAD In “Steve Sweeney: Townie,” the actor and comedian regales audiences with tales from his childhood in Charlestown to a career that has included appearances in film, television, radio, and thousands of comedy clubs. In a benefit for Marblehead Little Theatre, Sweeney will perform his one-man show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, and at 7 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the theater located at 12 School St. Tickets cost $30 in advance at mltlive.org, scampscomedy.com, or Arnould Gallery & Framing, 111 Washington St., or $35 at the door.
NEWBURYPORT How is climate change affecting the salt marsh of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and the barrier beach island that protects it? Find out in a behind-the-scenes tour on Thursday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 22, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., beginning at the visitor center, 6 Plum Island Turnpike. Preregistration is required at 978-465-5753.
