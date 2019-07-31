North Calendar: What’s happening this week

CHELMSFORD The family and friends of Derek Michaud created the Dance It Out Challenge to raise spirits and funds for the 45-year-old Groton father’s battle with ALS. To further help defray the cost of his 24-hour care, a fund-raiser will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, 300 Littleton Road, featuring comedy by hypnotist Frank Santos Jr., music, dancing, catered food and refreshments, and raffles. Tickets cost $50 for adults and $10 for children at eventbrite.com and at the door. For more information, visit standblu.com.

GLOUCESTER Enjoy ocean views as blues music reverberates through Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., during the Gloucester Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10. Gates open at 9 a.m. and music starts at 11, with a beer garden, food trucks, and craft vendors. For tickets and more information, visit gloucesterbluesfestival.com.