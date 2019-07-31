Not all that glitters is a Super Bowl ring

A bunch of fake Super Bowl and World Series championship rings were recently discovered at a UPS distribution facility in Shrewsbury . US Customs and Border Protection spokesman Michael S. McCarthy said officers found the counterfeit rings July 11 in a package from China that was destined for Webster. The shipment contained a total of 101 phony rings: 40 New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII rings; 10 Red Sox 2018 World Series Rings; 50 New York Yankees World Series rings for 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009; and one Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XXXI ring. “At this point the matter is still under investigation,” McCarthy said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

IS THAT RUDOLPH I SEE?

At 7:07 a.m. July 25, a police officer reported seeing a deer (and no, it wasn’t a decoration — ‘twas a real, live deer) standing on top of the roof of City Paint at 1472 Massachusetts Ave. in Arlington. But the deer didn’t linger on the roof for long before it leaped off and made its escape. Police Captain Richard Flynn said the deer “jumped down approximately eight feet and then ran off, apparently unharmed.”

NOT WHAT IT SEEMS

The Bridgewater Police Department tweeted that at 7:30 p.m. July 11, a resident returned home and found what appeared to be blood near the fire escape, and was concerned that someone may have entered the apartment. A cruiser arrived at the scene and the officer took a closer look at the blood, which turned out to be “only juice on the floor.”

I WANNA BE AN

AIRBORNE RANGER

At 5:48 a.m. July 25, a resident of Wilmington asked for an officer to check on two men who were carrying sledgehammers while walking on Aldrich Road toward Route 129. According to the police log entry, officers responded and spoke to the men, who said they were preparing to become Army Rangers and were trying to exercise with “weighted packs and sledgehammers to replicate [the] weight of rifles.”

GRENADE TURNS UP

IN A GARAGE

On July 26, the Topsfield Fire Department tweeted that it was investigating a suspicious device on South Main Street, which turned out to be “a training grenade of unknown origin” that was found in a garage. The State Police bomb squad determined that the grenade wasn’t dangerous and took possession of it.

SWASHBUCKLING

PEDESTRIAN

At 5:55 p.m. July 20, Wilmington police received a call from someone who reported seeing a man in his 20s “with a machete in his backpack” walking toward Ring Avenue. According to the police log entry, officers responded and spoke to the man in question, and found that it was “not a machete, just a plastic sword” that he was carrying and sent him on his way.

WILD CHASE

At approximately 8:15 a.m. July 19, Brookline police responded to a report of a man asleep with a bag on his head on the grass near the Longwood MBTA train stop. According to a blog post by the Brookline police, officers determined the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest and attempted to take him into custody, but he ran away as he was being placed in handcuffs. A wild chase then ensued, as the man ran through the Longwood Towers apartment complex, then jumped a fence into a backyard on Colchester Street, and then ran through backyards to Hawes Street. From there, he jumped another fence and ran to the Emerald Necklace pathway and jumped into the Muddy River, where he then “swam to an island in the center of the river and refused commands to return to shore,” police said. A perimeter was set up by police and the Brookline Fire Department provided an inflatable boat that was used to get out to the island, where the suspect was found hiding under a tree and was — finally — placed under arrest.

