Shark cam, golf tournament, and support group

The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group has its monthly meeting at Norwood Hospital. Mental illness is a label for a variety of diseases of the brain. Often it strikes in late adolescence, devastating the afflicted person and the family. The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group is composed of such families who find mutual support and join together to advocate for their loved ones. The meeting will be held in the Willett Conference Room in the Lorusso Building (the conference room behind the cafeteria) at Norwood Hospital, 800 Washington St., on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. It is open to all those affected by mental illness, either directly or indirectly. For more information, call Ray Breton at 508-668-2941.

Do you or a loved one have an obsession with sharks? Learn one way scientists track and record the cartilaginous fish at “SharkCam: The Use of Underwater Robotic Vehicles to Study Shark Behavior,” with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution SharkCam research engineer Amy Kukulya at the Marion Natural History Museum. The Remus AUV SharkCam is outfitted with water current profilers, salinity and temperature probes, and six high-definition video cameras to give scientist a broad range of data on the animal’s position in the water, its habitat, and behavior. Learn how SharkCam and other devices are used in research on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. The suggested donation is $10 for museum members, $12 for nonmembers, and $15 for families with children. The Marion Natural History Museum is located at 8 Spring St.

The Milton Public Library is holding cool family events throughout the summer. Join the library and Milton Early Childhood Alliance on Thursday, Aug. 8, for their Summertime Stories program for children up to 6 years of age. Miss Sara will read stories, sing songs, and engage children at the four sessions that are happening throughout town this summer. The Aug. 8 session will take place at Parkway United Methodist Church, 158 Blue Hills Parkway, at 10 a.m. Call 617-698-5757 for more information.

The Church of the Good Shepherd is putting on the fourth annual Fair Way Golf Tournament in Wareham. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Little Harbor Country Club at 1 Little Harbor Road. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. $80 per golfer/$320 per team. All proceeds benefit homeless, hunger, substance abuse programs, and other outreach ministries in Wareham and beyond. For more information call Natecia Alfonso at 774-260-1924 or e-mail natecia17@gmail.com.

The town of Marion is implementing a new curbside trash and recycling pickup program beginning Sept. 2. All homeowners will be included in the program. New collection carts will be distributed to residents starting Aug. 26. For more information, attend a public meeting on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Marion Town Music Hall, 164 Front St. Call 508-748-3550 for more information.

The IAM Strong Foundation, a nonprofit originally from Westwood, has opened grant applications for its 2019 Fall Grant Cycle. The foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and individuals affiliated with nonprofits who wish to erase the stigma of mental health struggles in adolescents. Applications for up to $2,000 can be submitted until Oct. 1, with recipients to be notified on or before Nov. 1. Recipients of the spring 2019 grants included Doc Wayne Youth Services for program support for their Chalk Talk sports-based therapy programs and the Wellesley Centers for Women for their Promoting Adolescent Well Being Through Social Media initiative. Grant applications and details about the grant process are available at www.iamstrongfoundation.org. E-mail grants@iamstrongfoundation.org with any questions or requests for further information.

