South Calendar: What’s happening this week
SCITUATE Heritage Days take place at Scituate Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitors can find artisans, vendors, and sidewalk sales on Front Street both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids should check out the “Pirate Encampment” with members of the Pirates of Cape Cod at the Morrill Bandstand on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And adults can enjoy the beer and wine garden at the Cole Parkway stage area from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information about Heritage Days, go to scituatechamber.org.
WALPOLE Angela Easterling, an Americana, folk, and country music singer-songwriter, will perform free shows this week in Walpole and Plymouth. The Emerson College graduate, currently residing in South Carolina, is touring in the Northeast for the first time in four years. Her shows will take place on the lawn at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., on Thursday, Aug. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.; and at Walpole Public Library, 143 School St., on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
WESTWOOD The WestwoodWinds Community Band is celebrating its 10th year by performing one piece from each of its previous seasons, plus the premier of a work titled “First Milestone.” Band members range in age from their early teens to retirees. The band’s annual free summer concert will take place in Westwood High School’s cafeteria courtyard, 200 Nahatan St., on Monday, Aug. 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and a picnic. Refreshments will be available. For more information about the band visit www.westwoodwinds.org.
FOXBOROUGH Next Level, a popular rock band formed by regional high school students, will perform a concert of hits that span the decades, including songs by Journey, Styx, Kelly Clarksonand many others. The concert will take place at the Orpheum Theatre, 1 School St., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $17, $14 for students. For more information see www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org.
