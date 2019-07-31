South Calendar: What’s happening this week

SCITUATE Heritage Days take place at Scituate Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitors can find artisans, vendors, and sidewalk sales on Front Street both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids should check out the “Pirate Encampment” with members of the Pirates of Cape Cod at the Morrill Bandstand on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And adults can enjoy the beer and wine garden at the Cole Parkway stage area from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information about Heritage Days, go to scituatechamber.org.

WALPOLE Angela Easterling, an Americana, folk, and country music singer-songwriter, will perform free shows this week in Walpole and Plymouth. The Emerson College graduate, currently residing in South Carolina, is touring in the Northeast for the first time in four years. Her shows will take place on the lawn at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., on Thursday, Aug. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.; and at Walpole Public Library, 143 School St., on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m.