West Calendar: What’s happening this week

NEWTON Historic Newton and Newton Community Farm join forces on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. to lead a walking tour of the farm, which has been in continuous agricultural use for more than 300 years. After an exploration of different time periods in the city’s history as reflected through its farming practices, the tour ends with a freshly harvested snack in the antique barn. Meet at Newton Community Farm, 303 Nahanton St. Suggested donation, $10 per person. Register in advance through newtonma.gov/HNwalks, or just arrive. For more information, call 617-796-1450.

WALTHAM Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston’s 51st Summer Season concludes with “La Cage Aux Folles.” The production features Broadway actor James Darrah as Albin, the drag star of La Cage Aux Folles nightclub, and Reagle Music Theatre favorite J.T. Turner as Georges, the love of his life and owner of the club. Performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Thursdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Aug. 8 to Aug. 18. Tickets are $25 to $69. The theater is located at 617 Lexington St. For information, call 781-891-5600 or go to reaglemusictheatre.org.