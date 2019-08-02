Should Massachusetts allow cities and towns to adopt rent control

Massachusetts faces a housing emergency. Across the Commonwealth, tenants are grappling with unsustainable rent hikes and living in fear of economic eviction, homelessness, and displacement.

The causes of this emergency are as varied as they are complex. Key drivers include wealth and income inequality, racism, a broken economic system, and decades of austerity on the federal and state levels, along with restrictive zoning laws and real estate speculation.

Clearly, this situation requires a comprehensive response. Housing production, tenant protections, new revenues, public investment, transportation and infrastructure improvements, and a focus on ending homelessness can all help us achieve the moral imperative of “housing for all.”

The need for tenant protections is particularly urgent. On the individual level, displacement causes trauma and can lead to negative health impacts like high blood pressure and depression. And once a neighborhood experiences wholesale displacement of working class families and people of color, it is harder to achieve diversity and a sense of inclusiveness.

Unfortunately, Massachusetts law prohibits municipalities from considering even basic tenant protection or rent stabilization ordinances. That’s why I recently joined with Representative Nika Elugardo to file legislation providing those options.

Our bill, H.3924, would repeal the statewide rent control ban and provide municipalities flexible options to prevent displacement. It exempts owner-occupied buildings of three units or less, and enables municipalities to craft further exemptions. It also lets them implement rent-stabilizing regulations, just-cause eviction protections, stronger condominium conversion and foreclosure protections, anti-displacement zones, and options to help tenants manage upfront leasing costs.

In the face of worsening inequality and an unbelievable real estate boom, the idea of rent control is making a comeback. In February, Oregon adopted the nation’s first statewide rent control law. In June, New York State acted to protect tenants from catastrophic rent increases.

Here in Massachusetts, we hope this legislation helps bring all the stakeholders together — including renters and owners — for an honest discussion about ways to prevent displacement. Of course, there is room for debate about how best to protect tenants. But in the face of this emergency, it is time to repeal the statewide ban and allow the debate to occur on the local level.

NO

Charles O’Neill

Broker and owner of Charles River Properties LLC; Newton resident

It’s well understood that there is a shortage of affordable housing in Greater Boston.

The question is, what to do about it? There are several solutions being proposed, including rent control.

But rent control is no kind of solution. Here’s why:

Rent control has shown an unfortunate mix of results: Some studies say it causes landlords to stop investing in repairs, and that developers cut back on new construction. Governmental bureaucracy increases, posing higher costs without providing a discernible benefit. It is not well targeted to low-income households: Often it goes to the least needy.

Most landlords are not big corporations. Many own two-family homes, living in one unit and leasing out the other to pay their mortgage. Others own several properties, using them as a primary source of income. These are not people who can afford to watch their expenses increase each year as they prepare to apply for permission to raise their rents.

The marketplace rewards landlords who set rents at acceptable levels and it punishes those who charge more than the market will bear. Over time, rents in any market find their own equilibrium. If an owner offers properties at higher rents than the market will bear, the vacancy rate will increase.

Through the state law, Chapter 40B, there are already incentives for developers to set aside units for lower- and middle-income tenants. These measures are primarily geared towards larger-scale developers since smaller landlords cannot easily navigate the bureaucracy needed to use 40B. Why not make the process more accessible to small property owners?

Another idea some communities have explored is to provide landlords attractive cash incentives to maintain units at affordable prices. This is a win for property owners and tenants, and it is a voluntary, free market solution; a public-private partnership with incentives for all.

The thriving American economy has shown us that where there is a need, an entrepreneur will find a way to address it. We need to do more and permit more. But imposing rent control, while satisfying politically to some, is ineffective in the short term and in the long term may exacerbate the problem it is intended to solve.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler.