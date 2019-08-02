The ultimate mother-son time: training for a triathlon

This is how my day started in early November. My son Matt, a high school sophomore, had lots of events happening concurrently, so I was unsure what he was going to say.

There was a bit of a pause, and then I bombarded him with a series of rapid-fire questions, beginning with “What?”

His idea quickly unfurled like a fastball headed to home plate. He had researched opportunities to race in the area, and one of them was a sprint triathlon, which is about half of a regular-distance Olympic race. This would require us to compete in a ⅓ -mile open- water swim, 11-mile bike ride, and 3-mile run.

Advertisement

Definitely doable, for both of us. He selected the Harvest Triathlon in Wareham, and with that our dual training began.

I was beyond delighted that my 15-year-old son wanted us to prepare and race together. What I did not expect were the hidden elements that would be part of this journey. During the winter months these quiet, uplifting moments came into view.

I became surprised by how enjoyable biking in the light snow was, as well as how exhilarating it was to run in freezing rain wearing layers and layers of clothes. At times, after our pool training, our hair froze solid in the short sprint to the car.

Day after day, week after week, we were making progress, feeling more race-ready every month closer to June. We began to focus on the details.

Tim Richmond, founder and director of Max Performance, the organization hosting the event, provided an abundance of information for newbie racers like us. We learned where to rent wetsuits and how to lay out our items to transition between the swim, bike, and run segments of the triathlon. He reassured me that while the race was competitive, competing against myself was an excellent goal.

Advertisement

June 8 arrived. At 4:30 a.m., our alarms sounded; we bounded into the car by 5 and were off to Wareham. I was hoping to finish in the middle of my age bracket. My son, he was gunning for a podium slot from the get-go.

First, we stood in line to check in with more than 550 other racers. Then we navigated to the transition area, where we put race numbers on our helmets, bikes, bibs, and legs, and someone wrote our race numbers on our hands and arms. The final number was our age — this went on one leg.

The racers assembled at the edge of the water in color-coordinated swim caps identifying which wave they were assigned to, based on age and skill level.

The horn sounded, and my wave began. I was off, strong strokes making headway — and then a leg bumped my arm,the current from someone else’s flutter kick created a wave, and I inhaled a mouthful of water. This happened a few more times, and I decided to move where others were not, which in turn slowed down my time considerably.

Humbled, I got out of the water and zipped over to my bike, happily noticing that my son had moved on to the next leg of the race, because his bike was gone.

Biking was dreamy, the pace much faster than for the swim, and the sunny warm air felt refreshing. The route was impressive, vast acres of cranberry bogs mixed with tall pines providing the perfect amount of shade.

Advertisement

A few times a biker would pass and, with perfect cycling etiquette, shout out encouraging words: “Looking strong, keep going, you can do it.” I realized all bikers coming up behind me could see my age on my leg — maybe that was why so many encouraging words were heaped upon me. For the record, everyone who passed me was much younger.

I dismounted, jogging to the transition area to continue on to the last leg, the 3-mile run. Again, I knew my son was ahead of me, because his bike was on the rack and he was gone. I picked up a granola bar and off I went. This last leg of the race meandered through the forest and more cranberry bogs, so the ground was soft — cushiony almost — and felt great on the feet.

Hearing the music and seeing the finish line and my son cheering me on filled my heart with gratitude. I had even more gratitude after we were sitting in the shade. The process — from initial idea to six months of training to successfully completing the event — was a memory maker.

As my son peppered me with questions about my race while I was catching my breath, he looked at me and said with such earnestness, “Mom I love this. Would you do it again?”

Advertisement

“Yes, happily.” I replied, and my son proudly stepped up to the podium.

Anne Lehmann lives in Concord. She can be reached at annelehmann@comcast.net.