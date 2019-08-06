Danvers earns top muncipal bond rating

Outlining the reasons for the upgrade in its July 26 report, S&P cited Danvers’ “consistently balanced financial results, which have led the town to maintain a strong reserve position over the past several years.”

Standard & Poors upgraded the town’s rating from AA+ to AAA, its highest possible rating. The rating followed a recent presentation that Danvers officials provided to the agency.

Danvers recently earned a top municipal bond rating in what town leaders are calling a sign of the strong finances.

Also underpinning the rating is the town’s “very strong management conditions, with strong policies and plans that the town adheres to and updates accordingly,” the agency said.

Town officials said the upgrade will pay immediate dividends, since its timing coincides with the issuance of $20 million in bonds related to the Smith Elementary School building project. Higher rated communities borrow funds at lower interest rates.

“This AAA rating is an acknowledgment of the hard work and discipline displayed by the current and prior selectmen, Finance Committee members, and Town Meeting members over many years,” Town Manager Steve Bartha said in a statement. “It is also a credit to the strong financial foundation built by former Town Manager Wayne Marquis and his team.”