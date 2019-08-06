Milton postpones Special Town Meeting until January
Milton selectmen postponed a Special Town Meeting until Jan. 13 to allow officials to find ways to close an expected budget deficit of about $675,000.
Town Administrator Michael Dennehy said the added expense is the result of increased costs of disposing of the town’s solid waste — primarily caused by the skyrocketing cost of recycling. The town was still negotiating the contract at the time of the annual Town Meeting in May, he said.
Dennehy said selectmen originally planned to hold a Special Town Meeting in October, but decided to wait until January when the town’s revenue picture would be clearer.
He said the January meeting also will consider other matters, including establishing a revolving account to finance improvements to Milton Landing; new regulations for short-term rentals; and rules governing the aesthetics of the hardware needed to bring new 5G computer networks to town.
