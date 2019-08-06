Salem State students can earn bachelor, law degrees in six years
Salem State University students now have an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years.
Salem State recently signed an agreement with the University of Massachusetts School of Law at UMass Dartmouth that streamlines the process for students to earn their bachelor’s degree from Salem State and then a law degree at UMass Law.
The 3+3 agreement allows pre-law students to spend three years at Salem State working toward their bachelor’s degree and then to transfer to UMass Law in their fourth year, taking law courses that satisfy requirements toward a bachelor’s degree from Salem State while beginning their three-year legal education.
“It is critical that, as Massachusetts’ only public law school, we collaborate with public universities to create affordable legal education opportunities,” UMass Law Dean Eric Mitnick said in a statement. “By partnering with Salem State, we are giving the talented students of the North Shore the ability to improve their communities and academic careers through a future in the legal profession.”
Salem State is the 11th institution to collaborate on a 3+3 with UMass Law.
Others include Assumption College, Becker College, Fitchburg State University, Framingham State University, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, UMass Lowell, Westfield State University, and Worcester State University.
