Salem State students can earn bachelor, law degrees in six years

Salem State University students now have an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years.

Salem State recently signed an agreement with the University of Massachusetts School of Law at UMass Dartmouth that streamlines the process for students to earn their bachelor’s degree from Salem State and then a law degree at UMass Law.

The 3+3 agreement allows pre-law students to spend three years at Salem State working toward their bachelor’s degree and then to transfer to UMass Law in their fourth year, taking law courses that satisfy requirements toward a bachelor’s degree from Salem State while beginning their three-year legal education.