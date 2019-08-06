Shamrock Fest in Marshfield is canceled

The two-day festival had been scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8 with the popular Dropkick Murphys headlining the music performances.

“I don’t know why, but they called and let us know they weren’t coming this year,” said Diana Smith at the Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which runs the fairgrounds. “They were here last year, and it was very well attended. People are very disappointed.”

The Shamrock Fest at the Marshfield Fairgrounds won’t be happening this September as planned.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances out of Anyone’s control, the South Shore Shamrock Fest has been cancelled,” read a notice posted on the event’s website, which also said tickets bought in advance would be refunded.

A spokesman for the event organizers could not be reached for comment.

