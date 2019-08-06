Somerville high school project meets milestone
Somerville will hold the first of two “topping off” ceremonies on Monday, Aug. 12 celebrating major milestones in the high school building project.
Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and School Superintendent Mary Skipper will be among those on hand for the event, set for 2:30 p.m. on the high school concourse.
Begun in April 2018, the $256 million project involves the renovation and expansion of the existing high school on the city’s Central Hill campus. The Massachusetts School Building Authority is paying a portion of the project cost with a $120 million grant.
Monday’s topping off ceremony will mark the placing of the final steel beam of the building’s new western wing, the highest point of the new school. The second ceremony will be held later this year when the final beam of the new eastern wing is installed.
The new and renovated high school building will be open and fully occupied for the 2020-2021 school year. The grounds, including athletic fields, will be open for the 2021-2022 school year.
