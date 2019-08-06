Somerville high school project meets milestone

Somerville will hold the first of two “topping off” ceremonies on Monday, Aug. 12 celebrating major milestones in the high school building project.

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and School Superintendent Mary Skipper will be among those on hand for the event, set for 2:30 p.m. on the high school concourse.

Begun in April 2018, the $256 million project involves the renovation and expansion of the existing high school on the city’s Central Hill campus. The Massachusetts School Building Authority is paying a portion of the project cost with a $120 million grant.