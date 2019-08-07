Cute animal rescues and a wedding to remember

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Officer Jonathan Gagne of the Stoughton Police Department recently made two cute animal rescues. On June 3, the department posted a photo on Facebook of Gagne holding an adorable baby fawn that had been trapped in some brush. After the fawn was set free, the mother returned and off they went, according to police. A few days later, on June 8, Stoughton police posted a video of Gagne holding a very vocal baby hawk. “No this isn’t Jeff Corwin or Jack Hanna it is once again Officer Gagne,” police wrote on Facebook. “Last week it was Bambi today it’s a baby bird. A caller reported a baby hawk ... had fallen out of its nest. Who else but Officer Gagne to get the call? The Hawk will be cared for and is uninjured. It sounds like it is saying Thanks Jon!!”

UNSTOPPABLE WEDDING

On July 12, a fire broke out at a wedding reception at Lake Pearl, a popular function facility in Wrentham, and all of the guests had to evacuate the building. But what could have been a nightmare for any newlywed couple turned out to be not so bad after all, because the wedding party and first responders made the best of an awkward situation. The bride and groom posed for photos with police officers and firefighters at the scene, and at one point, police let the bride sit in the driver’s seat of a police cruiser with her husband “locked up” in the back. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote about the extraordinary turn of events on social media and posted a video of the bride and wedding guests dancing outside of the venue. “At the scene of a fire that broke out during a wedding at Lake Pearl Ballroom,” McGrath wrote. “No injuries but wedding had to be moved abruptly outdoors. Bride decided to make lemonade out of lemons and the party is going on strong!”

DOGGONE IT

At 1:33 p.m. July 15, Wellesley police officers were dispatched to Lake Waban for a report of a woman in distress in the lake. According to police, officers who responded to the scene discovered that the woman was actually OK — it turned out her dog chased some birds into the water and she was just trying to get her dog, but she wasn’t in distress.

CRANK-CALLING 911

On July 10, a Revere resident dialed 911 and told police he saw a boat sinking in the water down by the beach. But, according to police, no such thing was happening. Revere police determined that the man had no reason to call 911 and further investigation showed that he had recently made 10 other prank phone calls to police. The 54-year-old man was summonsed to court and charged with repeatedly making false 911 calls to police.

GETTING HER GOAT

On the morning of June 14, Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen helped rescue a goat that got tangled up in some electric fencing. Cohen said the goat managed to get her head through the fence, but with her horns couldn’t pull her head back out, so she was stuck. “She had the fence wrapped around her whole head, her legs had been caught, and she had uprooted the fence and made a tangled mess,” she said. Luckily, Cohen came to the rescue and was able to manipulate the animal’s body — “like a game of Goat Jenga” — and free her from the fence. The goat was then reunited with her sibling and mother.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.