Dal Mare in Beverly Farms offers a classic night out

THE LOCALE If you’ve never been to this part of Cape Ann, be aware that Beverly Farms is to farming what Arlington Heights is to mountaineering. It’s a prosperous seaside enclave, not a farm town. The ambience inside Dal Mare can best be described as upscale casual. The tables have thick white tablecloths and hefty cutlery, and the wait staff is courteous and attentive. Our party of four, arriving with a reservation on a Friday evening, was seated at a large round table in a front corner with windows on two sides. Deeper into the restaurant, the lighting was darker and more romantic, with dark-paneled walls punctuated by spotlit artwork.

IN THE KITCHEN Marla and Steve Martin bought Cygnet, an upscale dining spot in Beverly Farms, a couple of years ago, closed it down, and reopened it a few months later as Dal Mare. Despite its Italian name, the Martins’ new restaurant is “classically American,” according to its website. Earlier this year, Ian Gallant, a steak house veteran (Capital Grille, Ocean Prime), took over as executive chef. Gallant has kept some of Cygnet’s culinary standbys, including its popular chicken and salmon entrees, while adding new steak, pasta, and especially seafood choices to the menu. Dal mare, in case you were wondering, is Italian for “from the sea.”

The vibe is tony without being intimidating, fancy enough for an anniversary dinner but low-key enough as a place to grab a bite. Provided, that is, that you’re not turned off by the prices: An appetizer of duck spring rolls here costs $18; an appetizer of bacon-wrapped shrimp, $20.

ON THE MENU Dal Mare’s menu is varied yet concise enough to fit on a single large page. The wine list is extensive and thoughtful. The night we visited, the menu’s main nonsteak entrees, or “composed plates,” included suggested wine pairings priced by the glass ($10 to $15).

Luckily, the portions at Dal Mare are sizable. A half serving of lobster-mango-avocado salad ($16) was as much as any of us would eat in a sitting. It included plenty of succulent lobster and generous slices of fresh mango and avocado, although the lettuce itself wouldn’t qualify as garden-fresh.

A crock of French onion soup with roasted shallots arrived with a thick golden crust of gruyere and provolone cheese ($10) and was delicious. A bowl of seafood chowder made with lobster, quahog clams, and sherry lobster butter ($14) was pleasant enough. The broth was thick and creamy but not especially flavorful. Adding salt and pepper helped.

Another lobster dish, a side of lobster pasta and cheese ($14), was easy to enjoy and abundant enough to share. An entree of pan-seared scallops and risotto with peas and pancetta ($30) went down easily, too. The scallops were fresh and juicy. In contrast to the chowder, the scallops were plenty salty.

Also pleasingly fresh was an entree of Italian crusted haddock ($24), which was dressed with lemon aioli and seasoned bread crumbs and served on a bed of whipped potato. The menu made clear that potato was the only veggie, and it was perfectly good potato. Still, the blandness of the combo struck us as odd. Aside from the bread crumbs, the dish was a textureless white on white.

A special of sliced pork loin with Brussels sprouts and tri-colored carrots ($34) was more pleasing to look at. Unfortunately, the sprouts were tough and undercooked, and the sweetish sauce seasoning the pork seemed to stick out instead of blending in.

Quibbles were forgotten when dessert arrived: key lime pie and orange creme brulee ($9 each). Tangy, rich, and oh so sweet. “Classics well done,” said one of our companions.

All in all, it was an enjoyable night out, but a bit more attention to detail (like insisting on the freshest produce, especially at a time when local gardens are bursting with fresh greens) could make Dal Mare worth a trip for people from away, not just Beverly Farmers.

Dal Mare, 24 West St., Beverly Farms, 978-922-9221, dalmarerestaurant.com.

Coco McCabe and Doug Stewart can be reached at dcstewart@verizon.net.