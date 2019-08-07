Emergency loans will assist Natick businesses impacted by fire
State officials recently established a $400,000 emergency loan fund to assist businesses directly impacted by the July 22 fire in downtown Natick. The 8-alarm fire tore through a commercial building at 7 South Main St. that housed eight businesses.
The Natick Small Business Emergency Loan Fund will provide financial support to affected shops to help them reopen for business. Eligible businesses can immediately apply for loans from $5,000 to $50,000, with no payments for the first 30 days.
Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation will provide the loan money, and administer the fund in partnership with the South Middlesex Opportunity Council and the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce.
“We are committed to helping Natick businesses rebuild after the devastating South Main Street fire,” Governor Charles Baker said in a statement. “Beyond the initial cleanup, we recognize that financial support is essential to their long-term recovery and hope this emergency fund will provide necessary aid during this difficult time.”
The creation of the fund followed the state Department of Revenue’s announcement that it will waive any penalties associated with late-filed tax returns or payments due from July 22 to Nov. 15.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.