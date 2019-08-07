Emergency loans will assist Natick businesses impacted by fire

State officials recently established a $400,000 emergency loan fund to assist businesses directly impacted by the July 22 fire in downtown Natick. The 8-alarm fire tore through a commercial building at 7 South Main St. that housed eight businesses.

The Natick Small Business Emergency Loan Fund will provide financial support to affected shops to help them reopen for business. Eligible businesses can immediately apply for loans from $5,000 to $50,000, with no payments for the first 30 days.

Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation will provide the loan money, and administer the fund in partnership with the South Middlesex Opportunity Council and the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce.