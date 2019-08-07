Four candidates vie to become Braintree’s mayor
Four people are running to become Braintree’s mayor in a September preliminary election that will narrow the field to two for the final in November.
The candidates include two of the nine members of the Town Council, a member of the Braintree Electric Light Commission, and the chair of the School Committee. Another Town Councilor, Sean Powers, had pulled papers but dropped out of the race at the end of June.
Still remaining are School Committee Chair Lisa Fiske Heger; Braintree Electric Light Commissioner Thomas Reynolds; and Town Councilors Charles Kokoros and Thomas Bowes.
Kokoros is vice chairman of the Town Council and represents District 1.
Advertisement
Bowes represents District 3. He has been in the news recently as the head of the division of the Registry of Motor Vehicles that failed to process thousands of out of state notices of
traffic violations and suspend the drivers’ Massachusetts’ licenses, including the license of a truck driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire collision in June.
The candidates are vying for the seat that Mayor Joseph Sullivan is vacating after 12 years in office. Sullivan is Braintree’s first and only mayor since the community changed its charter to the mayoral/town council form of government.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com .