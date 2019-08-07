Four candidates vie to become Braintree’s mayor

Four people are running to become Braintree’s mayor in a September preliminary election that will narrow the field to two for the final in November.

The candidates include two of the nine members of the Town Council, a member of the Braintree Electric Light Commission, and the chair of the School Committee. Another Town Councilor, Sean Powers, had pulled papers but dropped out of the race at the end of June.

Still remaining are School Committee Chair Lisa Fiske Heger; Braintree Electric Light Commissioner Thomas Reynolds; and Town Councilors Charles Kokoros and Thomas Bowes.