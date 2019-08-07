New neighborhood park coming to Framingham

Framingham plans to move forward with a new downtown neighborhood park following the completion of a successful fund-raising drive and a resulting state grant.

The small park will be constructed on a vacant gravel parking lot one block south of Irving Square. It will feature trees, flowers, benches, a winding path, a corner gathering place, and a shade structure.

The city and MassDevelopment joined in the fund drive, which was undertaken through the civic crowdfunding platform Patronicity. Because the fund drive met a goal of raising at least $50,000 by June 30 — the total amount raised was $56,665 — the project will receive a matching $50,000 grant from MassDevelopment through its Commonwealth Places program.