New neighborhood park coming to Framingham
Framingham plans to move forward with a new downtown neighborhood park following the completion of a successful fund-raising drive and a resulting state grant.
The small park will be constructed on a vacant gravel parking lot one block south of Irving Square. It will feature trees, flowers, benches, a winding path, a corner gathering place, and a shade structure.
The city and MassDevelopment joined in the fund drive, which was undertaken through the civic crowdfunding platform Patronicity. Because the fund drive met a goal of raising at least $50,000 by June 30 — the total amount raised was $56,665 — the project will receive a matching $50,000 grant from MassDevelopment through its Commonwealth Places program.
Landscape architect Christine Wilson of Copley Wolff Design Group created a conceptual design for the pocket park using community input, including through a site visit and a visioning workshop with nearby residents in the fall of 2018.
While the online crowdfunding campaign is now closed, the city continues to welcome offline donations from the community as it works to finalize the design.
The project is a collaboration between the city’s Community and Economic Development Division, and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Division, which will be charged with managing construction of the park. The project is expected to be completed by December 2020.
