Newton eyes potential new homes for Senior Center’s replacement — ‘NewCAL’

In June 2018, the city launched a new process to develop space for senior activities, including a new name: the Newton Center for Active Living, or NewCAL, she said. The facility would replace the current center on Walnut Street in Newtonville.

“We value, respect, engage and include seniors in all aspects of community,” Fuller said in a statement. “We proudly say we are an age-friendly city. Bricks and mortar are a reflection of our values, and the current Senior Center doesn’t reflect Newton’s values.”

City officials are working to find a replacement home for the cramped and outdated Newton Senior Center, and have identified a half-dozen potential sites for the new facility, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a working group assigned the task of finding a new home identified six potential city-owned sites for a new facility. They were winnowed down from an original group of 145 possible city and privately owned locations, according to Fuller’s statement.

The potential sites could include the Albemarle Playground/Field in West Newton; Cabot Park near Newtonville Avenue and East Side Parkway in Newtonville; McGrath Park in West Newton; the Jeannette West Recreation Center at the Newton Centre Playground; Pellegrini Playground in Nonantum; and Weeks Playground in Newton Centre.

Officials also are continuing to review properties that are not owned by the city, Fuller said.

“The Working Group as well as the Park and Recreation Commission will now thoughtfully and thoroughly analyze each of these sites to consider not just whether the location works for NewCAL but also the impacts of NewCAL on current important uses and open space and the neighborhood around each site,” Fuller said.

The City Council, Council on Aging, and residents also would be involved in the decision, she said.

The current Senior Center was built in the 1930s as a branch library. It is too small and has a poor layout that limits the opportunities offered to local residents, Fuller said.

Many seniors are on a waiting list for classes and programs, and “there are many opportunities Director Jayne Colino and her staff simply can’t offer because there is no space available,” the mayor said.

Furniture has to be moved to make way for gatherings, the basement lacks natural light, and there is little parking or outdoor space, among other issues, she said.

Currently, Newton has the fifth-highest senior population in Massachusetts, and it is projected that one out of every three Newton residents will be age 60 or over by 2030, according to Fuller.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.