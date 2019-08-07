North Calendar: What’s happening this week

BEVERLY Kat Riggins, whose music was influenced by the variety and abundance of her parents’ music collection, is bringing her blues revival movement to 9 Wallis, located at 9 Wallis St., on Friday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit gimmelive.com/katriggins.cfm.

LOWELL “Quilt Portraits: We’ve Got Personality” is a juried exhibit of quilters’ self-portraits and those of family members, friends, pets, and animals. Sponsored in part by Quilters’ Connection, the exhibit is at The Brush Art Gallery, 256 Market St., through Sept. 14. Visit thebrush.org.

WEST NEWBURY The Greater Newburyport/Bura Alliance will host its sixth annual Mombasa Lobstah Fest at a private home on Saturday, Aug. 17, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 18. The family-friendly event begins with outdoor games at 2 p.m., followed by a three-course meal with offerings for meat-eaters and vegetarians at 4 p.m. Proceeds will help provide orphans in Newburyport’s sister city of Bura, Kenya, with uniforms and fees required to attend secondary school. Tickets cost $50 for adults, and children pay their age up 18. For tickets, call Joanna Hammond at 978-270-3941.