South Calendar: What’s happening this week

WALPOLE Modeled after European-style, outdoor beer gardens, Notch Brewery’s “Traveling Biergarten” features lawn games, food vendors, and locally crafted beer made from barley and malt in Hadley. A family-friendly biergarten will be installed in the northeast corner of Vista Field at Francis William Bird Park (best parking at 135 Polley Lane) on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. Live rock music will be provided by The McDonough Band on Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m., and by Walpole-based The Upbeat drummers on Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit thetrustees.org/birdpark.

BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum presents “Tending the Fires: Recent Acquisitions in Clay,” showing new additions to Fuller Craft’s ceramic collection. Exhibited works represent a range of processes and conceptual approaches, including coiled sculpture, painterly works, a “deconstructed pot,” and figurative works executed in the medium of clay. The exhibit opens on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the museum located at 455 Oak St. For hours, admission costs and other information, visit fullercraft.org.