South Calendar: What’s happening this week
WALPOLE Modeled after European-style, outdoor beer gardens, Notch Brewery’s “Traveling Biergarten” features lawn games, food vendors, and locally crafted beer made from barley and malt in Hadley. A family-friendly biergarten will be installed in the northeast corner of Vista Field at Francis William Bird Park (best parking at 135 Polley Lane) on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. Live rock music will be provided by The McDonough Band on Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m., and by Walpole-based The Upbeat drummers on Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit thetrustees.org/birdpark.
BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum presents “Tending the Fires: Recent Acquisitions in Clay,” showing new additions to Fuller Craft’s ceramic collection. Exhibited works represent a range of processes and conceptual approaches, including coiled sculpture, painterly works, a “deconstructed pot,” and figurative works executed in the medium of clay. The exhibit opens on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the museum located at 455 Oak St. For hours, admission costs and other information, visit fullercraft.org.
PLYMOUTH Hit the Roof Band, a duo consisting of a keyboardist and drummer, will perform ragtime and stride, swing, boogie-woogie, rock, and blues music at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Also at the library this week author Monica Tesler speaks on her science fiction novel “Earth Force Rising” on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. Both programs are free. For information, visit the library’s website at plymouthpubliclibrary.org.
DUXBURY Mass Audubon on the South Shore will host a “Family Fun Day on the Beach” at Duxbury Beach. Birding expert Tim O’Neil will lead a family program on how shorebirds “all eat at the same table” and species develop special adaptations to compete with one another for the shoreline’s bounty. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. It’s free, and no preregistration is required. For more information, call 781-837-9400 or e-mail southshore@massaudubon.org.
