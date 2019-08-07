West Calendar: What’s happening this week
WATERTOWN On Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m., Stellina Restaurant at 47 Main St. continues its monthly author event series with novelist Hallie Ephron discussing her newest mystery, “Careful What You Wish For.” The reading is free; guests may choose to stay for dinner at the restaurant. For more information, call 617-924-9475 or go to www.stellinarestaurant.com.
CONCORD Verrill Farm’s Annual Corn and Tomato Festival, a favorite summer tradition in Concord, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 Wheeler Road. Sample over 30 varieties of Verrill Farm’s tomatoes, including heirlooms, hybrids, plums, and cherries, numerous varieties of corn on the cob, and a delicious range of dishes made by the farmstand’s chefs showcasing the harvest. Tickets are $12 for adults; free for kids under 5. Monadnock Bluegrass performs live music throughout the festival; hay rides and pony rides are also available. For more information, call 978-369-4494 or go to www.verrillfarm.com
NATICK On Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Skybokx 109 Sports Bar & Grill welcomes summer BBQ enthusiasts and music lovers alike to an evening of delicious food and live country music. Skybokx 109’s chef, Bent Sparks, provides a comprehensive pig roast with all the fixings, and Southbound Train will perform country tunes. One lucky attendee will win a Patriots football helmet signed by Matt Light, a three-time Super Bowl champion. Additional raffle tickets will be sold throughout the night with proceeds donated to benefit Natick’s police and fire departments. The restaurant is located at 319 Speen St. Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 children 12 and under; free for children under 6; $40 for a family of two adults and two children. For more information, call 508-903-1600 or go to www.SKYBOKX109.com
HARVARD Fruitlands Museum in Harvard offers “Night and Moonlight: A Transcendental Night Hike” on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. (Raindate Thursday, Aug. 15.) Discover the elements, sights, and sounds that awaken when the sun sets, pausing along the way to hear and contemplate passages from Thoreau’s 1863 essay “Night and Moonlight.” Admission is $9 members; $15 nonmembers. For more information, call 978-456-3924 ext. 5 or go to thetrustees.org/things-to-do/.
