West Calendar: What’s happening this week

WATERTOWN On Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m., Stellina Restaurant at 47 Main St. continues its monthly author event series with novelist Hallie Ephron discussing her newest mystery, “Careful What You Wish For.” The reading is free; guests may choose to stay for dinner at the restaurant. For more information, call 617-924-9475 or go to www.stellinarestaurant.com.

CONCORD Verrill Farm’s Annual Corn and Tomato Festival, a favorite summer tradition in Concord, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 Wheeler Road. Sample over 30 varieties of Verrill Farm’s tomatoes, including heirlooms, hybrids, plums, and cherries, numerous varieties of corn on the cob, and a delicious range of dishes made by the farmstand’s chefs showcasing the harvest. Tickets are $12 for adults; free for kids under 5. Monadnock Bluegrass performs live music throughout the festival; hay rides and pony rides are also available. For more information, call 978-369-4494 or go to www.verrillfarm.com