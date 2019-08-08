Despite growing congestion, Lynn ferry still in the distance

“We think — and I think many in the region think — now’s the time,” McGee said. “We’ve got huge gridlock happening. The mitigation dollars [from the state] should be available to help us start to run some service.”

Traffic caused by the two-year-long Tobin Bridge construction project, as well as plans to redevelop Suffolk Downs, threaten commuters with ever-worsening congestion, he said.

Two years have passed since a ferry last ran out of Lynn’s Blossom Street terminal to bring commuters to Boston, and it could be another two or three years before it returns. But for Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, a longtime proponent of water transportation, a few years may be too long to wait.

McGee has petitioned the state as recently as April to run interim ferry service during the summer while he and his office work to purchase a boat of the city’s own through the help of a $4.5 million federal grant, he said.

If the Massachusetts Department of Transportation approves the measure, a boat could be running in as little as two weeks, McGee said.

In the meantime, state officials are working alongside the city to help it through the long process of meeting federal requirements necessary to spend the grant money, state officials said in an e-mail.

Despite their help, McGee said he’s frustrated and believes the state should be doing more.

“Following [2017], there hasn’t been a willingness to help support an ongoing pilot program while we work to get our own boat,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of transportation challenges, but I really believe if there was more of a focus on creating a [ferry] network, you could really see some great success.”

The plan to bring ferry service to Lynn was conceived more than a decade ago, when city officials began work on a proposal to develop the city’s waterfront in 2007, according to MassDOT officials.

In 2014, the city began a two-year seasonal pilot program to test the ferry route’s popularity, running three round trips from Lynn each weekday to Central Wharf in Boston from May to September. Fares were $14 round trip, and MBTA commuters could use a Zone 2 T pass to travel free on the boat, operated by Boston Harbor Cruises.

Some 13,300 riders took the ferry during the program’s first year, McGee said. Even more — about 14,577 people — rode during the 2015 season. McGee said he was impressed by the numbers.

“It far exceeded projections,” he said. “We felt it was a really successful kickoff.”

Following the pilot, the ferry ran one additional year in 2017, when MassDOT funded the service to mitigate traffic from construction on Route 1A and in the Sumner Tunnel, state officials said. This time, however, the ferry made just one round trip each day and T passes were no longer accepted. The number of passengers dwindled to just 4,173 for the whole season, and the state sunk plans to run the boat again.

McGee, however, thinks it can take a few years for a service to demonstrate its value. He pointed out that the Hingham ferry started out with just 70 riders each day when it began in 1975. Today, there’s more than 800,000 rides each year.

“It’s proven that people in this region will utilize service, but more importantly grow to really depend on it and find it as the best mode of transportation for their needs,” he said. “We weren’t given that chance.”

To ease delays from construction, MassDOT is encouraging North Shore commuters to take advantage of the commuter rail, which is accepting subway tickets in Lynn, as well as expanded MBTA Blue Line service and free rides available from points on the Silver Line 3 bus route that originates in Chelsea, according to spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard.

“Those three current existing MBTA services are what people should jump on and get out of their cars and use,” she said. “We didn’t feel the need to add a fourth option.”

According to Mayor Kim Driscoll of Salem, where ferries run from Memorial Day to Halloween, however, the Rockport/Newburyport line — which serves much of the North Shore — already is the busiest commuter rail line. McGee said the Lynn rail stop is always packed with commuters.

“The commuter rail is not going to be able to handle the type of access people need into Boston,” he said. “Water transportation should be the other option.”

McGee is not the only one who believes Lynn is ripe for ferry service. According to a report by Boston Harbor Now, a nonprofit that has worked with the state to study water traffic, Lynn has a “robust population of commuters” into Boston, as well as one of the best docks in the region.

The service may also have been unfairly evaluated. Though Lynn’s first years of ferry service was called a “pilot program,” there was never any agreement among state officials about what exactly the experiment was meant to demonstrate, according to Alice Brown, Bo ston Harbor Now’s director of water transportation. Nowadays, MassDOT sets clear parameters for what benchmarks pilot programs must meet to show that the service provided is worth maintaining, she said.

“It’s not clear that there was the same kind of measurement set up in advance of the temporary Lynn services,” Brown said.

Running a ferry, of course, is quite expensive. According to Goddard, the Lynn ferry cost more than $700,000 to operate, plus an additional $1,400 per trip.

Ferries rarely pay for themselves, Driscoll said. The exception is Salem, which attracts scores of visitors who, typically, don’t pay for subsidized commuter rail passes.

“That model doesn’t work if you’re just talking about commuters ... and that’s been the struggle with other places,” she said. “It’s kind of been a unique model for us because of the robust tourist industry.”

McGee thinks the investment will be worthwhile. Developers already have broken ground on the waterfront where the city plans to build apartments, a park, and a boardwalk. It was in part a result of the pilot ferry program that investors began to take interest in the waterfront — more than 300 acres of land that for 30 years fell by the wayside, McGee said.

For all its expenses, Driscoll and McGee agreed that water transportation is an untapped resource that ought to be used, not only in the North Shore but elsewhere.

“They’re doing it in Seattle, they’re doing it in New York, they’re doing it in San Francisco, in Baltimore,” McGee said. “We have probably a million-plus people from the South Shore to the North Shore that have access to the water … We, as a region, need to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.