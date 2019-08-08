Ferries provide a transportation alternative around the South Shore

A second ferry line out of Hingham makes stops at Hull, Logan Airport, Boston’s Long Wharf, and — seasonally — at George’s Island. The service runs weekdays, and weekends between Memorial Day and Columbus Day, according to an online schedule . Some 380,000 rides were purchased on the Hingham/Hull ferry last year, Green said.

One of the most heavily used ferry services in the region is the Hingham ferry to Boston — operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Boston Harbor Cruises — which runs year-round on weekdays from Hingham’s Hewitt’s Cove to Rowes Wharf. The service, which began in 1975, had more than 800,000 rides in 2018, according to Boston Harbor Cruises spokeswoman Sheila Green.

As Lynn works to expand water transportation for residents on the North Shore, several other ferries already are providing an alternative form of transportation for commuters south of Boston.

The round-trip rate to-and-from Boston on these ferries is $19.50 for adults, or $9.75 one way. Discounted rates are available for seniors and those traveling to Logan Airport, according to the Boston Harbor Cruises site.

Hingham Town Administrator Tom Mayo said the convenience of the ferry services has made them a vital resource for people in the area.

“You just hop on that boat and you got someone to take you to work in a comfortable atmosphere,” he said.

Another service, the Marina Bay Ferry, began making trips to Quincy and Boston from Winthrop three years ago when Winthrop officials launched a pilot program, according to Maureen Geary, Quincy’s business director. The boat operates seven days a week between April and November, and costs $6 one way during designated commute times. Non-commuter trips cost $8.50 one way.

Quincy partnered with Winthrop in hopes of revitalizing water transportation in the area, after MBTA-run ferry service from Quincy’s Fore River shipyard was terminated in 2014 because of deteriorating dock and pier conditions, Geary said. The terminal’s closure created a noticeable increase in traffic along I-93, Geary said.

In 2018, the ferry saw a significant increase in the number of rides to about 20,000, up from about 12,000 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, according to data provided by Winthrop’s community development and project manager Tanji Cifuni.

But trips came to a halt in June when first staffing issues and then a major engine repair put the Winthropferry out of service, according to the Winthrop town website. It is tentatively scheduled to resume trips on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, the Salem ferry to Boston is so popular, plans are in the works to add another boat. Boston Harbor Now also is working on adding another route from Quincy.

The general rate for a round trip on the Salem ferry is $45, though commuters can purchase tickets for $16.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.