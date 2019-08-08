Getting hooked on fishing, inland and on the ocean

Fishing locally at night is a big bonus, particularly during the summer, said Schmitt, because fish tend to be less active during the long, hot days.

“I currently live a 10-minute walk to the beach,” said Schmitt, 38, a senior art director at MullenLowe. “One of the things I love about fishing for striped bass is you can go fishing at night. You’ll catch more fish, and bigger fish.”

After spending three years in California, Tyson Schmitt came home to Beverly in large part because of a favorite pastime — fishing.

“So even if you work a long day you can sneak out and fish for an hour without it being a big ordeal,” he said. “I joke that fishing isn’t an activity — it’s a state of mind. If we didn’t have a healthy ocean and the ability to enjoy it, then I wouldn’t live here.”

Like most veteran anglers, Schmitt declined to reveal his treasured fishing locales. But among the areas he would discuss were the water’s edge just before the Annisquam River Bridge on Route 128 in Gloucester; Joppa Flats and the mouth of the Merrimack River in Newburyport; and the expansive beaches of Plum Island (particularly good for larger groups) to the north. To the south, he prefers Wasque Point Reservation on Chappaquiddick Island off Martha’s Vineyard.

Schmitt started to fish with a spin reel when he was only 5, and was introduced to fly fishing when an uncle presented him with a new rod as a college graduation present.

“I actually really do enjoy both,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of trout fishing and gone to incredibly beautiful mountain areas. I’ve also gone to beautiful beaches salt-water fishing. There’s more of an unknown with the ocean, because you never truly know what’s out there. I get more satisfaction from fly fishing, because it takes a lot of skill and experience to learn and catch fish.”

Brothers Ben and Justin Cumming of Lunenburg also have a family connection to thank for their fishing avocation. Their father and a grandfather were both avid outdoorsmen who passed along those traditions.

“I grew up using a spin casting rod, but a close friend of mine has been teaching me how to fly fish,” said Ben Cumming, 20, a student at Southern New Hampshire University. “Ever since I got my first trout on a fly, I’ve become a lot more interested. Using a fly rod takes a lot of concentration, and there’s no better reward than hooking a nice rainbow trout on a fly.”

Fishing is a great way to connect with nature, Cumming said. “Most of the time when I’m fishing, I see other features of nature that some people never see. Us outdoorsman use fishing as meditation, and it’s a great way to relax and take in our surroundings.”

His older brother, Justin, said he loves the challenge of fishing, trying to find where the fish are, determining if he has the right lure, and if the weather conditions are favorable.

“All these factors affect whether you can even get a fish on your line,” he said. “And that little game of chance you play with every cast is another reason I’m so passionate about fishing.”

When it all comes together, the rewards are well worth the requisite effort.

“For myself, it’s about chasing that rogue giant largemouth bass,” said Justin Cumming. “The feeling I get when I see a big fish on the line is what it’s all about. Freshwater fishing has taught me to be patient and to think of fishing like hunting.”

Like Schmitt, the Cumming brothers acknowledged that summer days can be tough for fishing, especially at freshwater locations. When the temperatures rise, anglers will often head toward larger lakes, or open ocean waters.

“There is nothing better than spending a nice summer day on the rocks on the coast, catching stripers with my family,” said Justin Cumming. “If I’m not on the rocks, then you can find me on a bass boat with my brother and my buddies fishing on a lake near Lunenburg. Fishing with friends or family is the best way to fish, in my opinion.”

The Cumming brothers listed Lake Shirley, Lake Monomonac, and Grassy Pond near their hometown as choice spots. Moreover, they said they appreciated the efforts of the state to ensure not only plenty of public fishing locations, but that the fish population is robust.

“In Massachusetts, we’re extremely lucky to have multiple bodies of water to fish, including lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams,” said Ben Cumming. “Mass. Fish and Wildlife does a great job of posting which bodies of water are stocked with fish, and on what day they were stocked. They also post which bodies of water are private and which ones are public, which I find to be very helpful when trying to find new places to fish.”

For information on the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game, visit mass.gov/orgs/department-of-fish-and-game.

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.