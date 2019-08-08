Sidewalk art, line dancing, and a new old-time market

Bridgewater State University professor Margaret Brooks was named one of eight recipients of the 2019 Leavey Awards for Excellence in Private Enterprise Education from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. Brooks’ course, “Economics of Innovation,” examines the impact of innovation on individuals, businesses, markets, and global economies. Students also develop their own entrepreneurial projects and present them for peer review in a Shark Tank-style competition. The Leavey Awards were created in 1977 to reward educators across the country who develop innovative ways of teaching students about the free enterprise system and entrepreneurship.

The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxborough is bringing “FAME — The Musical” to life on stage for three showings only. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the show will be staged Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org or by calling the MRPAC Box Office at 508-543-2787 or by e-mailing boxoffice@orpheum.or g for membership or group discounts. MRPAC is located at One School St.

Milton Public Library is hosting an afternoon of sidewalk art and ice cream sundaes for teens. Following this summer’s reading theme of “A Universe of Stories,” “A Universe of Art” will have teens make their own artistic masterpieces inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night painting, all while enjoying an ice cream sundae bar. “A Universe of Art” will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Keys Community Room, Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave. This program is for students in grades 6 through 12, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Magda Cupidon Morris at 617-898-4964 or mcupidon@ocln.org .

Learn how to dance at a six-week summer line dance lesson program in Marshfield. The class is led by Maureen Godding and will teach you easy-to-follow dances and movements. The class is held on Mondays starting Aug. 12 at 9 a.m at 230 Webster St. Cost is $30 for six classes. Sign up in advance at the Marshfield Council on Aging front desk. Call 781- 834-5581.

Roche Bros opened its fourth Brothers Marketplace on Aug. 1 in Duxbury. The markeplace concept, introduced by the company in 2014, aims to be something of a throwback to smaller neighborhood stores of the past. This 20,000-square-foot market sells products from local producers and vendors including Duxbury Saltworks sea salt, Atlas Bars from Duxbury, and Grumpy’s Pepper Sauce from Kingston. The store is located at 46 Depot St., and store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.brothers-marketplace.com.

The South Shore Plaza in Braintree has some new dining options on tap. Shawarma Club is already serving its Middle Eastern menu, and I Love Milkshakes and Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken will be opening in the fall. Johnny Rockets will also reopen under new management in late September with a brand new look. In addition, the mall on 250 Granite St. is getting new soft seating. For more information, call the mall at 781-843-8200.

