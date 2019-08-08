Teen art classes, egg decorating, and a West African beverage company

The Whistler House Museum of Art in Lowell is hosting a two-day teenage summer art class. Claire Gagnon will guide students to develop their creativity through drawing and painting exercises. Students must have a high interest in art, and a maximum of eight students will be accepted. The $125 “Paint like a Master” class will be offered on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 243 Worthen St. All professional supplies are provided. Visit ChezClaireArtSchool.com for registration or more information.

Come to Salisbury Saturday, Aug. 24 and enjoy the 10th Anniversary of “The Ramble.” It’ promises to be a fun day of live music, food, and games as well as a free-entry fund-raiser at Salisbury Beach to benefit the New England Center and Home for Veterans. It will be hosted by Adam Ezra Group, RallySound, and Salisbury Beach Partnership. All proceeds will go toward ending veteran homelessness. The event starts at noon. Visit getrambled.com for more information.

The Rocky Neck Art Colony chose glass artist Ingrid Pichler to feature as its third summer artist at Gallery 53 at Rocky Neck in Gloucester. In her exhibition “Paint with Light,’’ Pichler captures everyday moments and applies them on glass. She’s originally from northern Italy and now lives with her family in Massachusetts. The gallery, at 53 Rocky Neck Ave., is free and open through Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information call 978-282-0917.

Boxford Public Library is hosting an egg decorating event for teens. Kids ages 12 and up can decorate eggs using waxes and dyes with the assistance of presenter Kati Bourque. The free event will take place on Monday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at 7A Spofford Road. The program is limited to 15 people. Registration is required and can be done at boxfordlibrary.org. For more information call 978-887-7323.

Makomas is an organic beverage company in Revere that was a finalist in the 2019 Cleary Insurance Boston Business Risk Award. The owner, Magbè Savané, is from West Africa and uses West African family recipes for the beverages, which are infused with superfruits and organic ingredients. A portion of the company’s proceeds go to a foundation it established, which aims to provide economic opportunity to women in Burkina Faso. The beverages are sold at a number of local spots, including the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and Cambridge Naturals in Cambridge. For more information visit www.makomas.com.

Corporate Training Solutions is offering an Essential Skills for Supervisors program, funded by the Commonwealth Corporation, that will train current and aspiring supervisors in Danvers. The free program, open to companies with less than 100 employees that are fiscally up-to-date on all financial responsibilities to Massachusetts, consists of weekly three-hour modules delivered over 10 consecutive weeks at North Shore Community College, 1 Ferncroft Road. Supervisors will be trained on holding difficult conversations, time management, performance coaching, and more. For more details or to enroll, contact 978-236-1206 or echampag@northshore.edu.

Don’t miss out on the 39th Annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival happening on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 at 24 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. There will be over 200 juried artisans, artists, food vendors, authors, and musicians from throughout the US. They’ll display and sell their American-made work. In addition, there will be a food court with a variety of foods, as well as live music and performances. The free admission event is rain or shine. On Saturday, itruns from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 603-332-2616.

