Bees, salvaged furniture, and Disney

The Shirley Meeting House is hosting a musical performance by the Tedesco Duo, which consists of Arielle Burke on flute and Catherine O’Kelly on guitar. The duo will perform work by Phillip Houghton, Roberto Sierra, Gabriel Fauré, and Ástor Piazzolla. The meeting house, built in 1773 and maintained by the First Parish Meeting House Preservation Society of Shirley, is known for its rich acoustic environment. Enjoy the sounds on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door and the performance will be followed by a reception with light refreshments. The meeting house is located on the Shirley Center Common, 41 Brown Road. More information is available at www.shirleymeetinghouse.org .

The Discovery Museum in Acton invites children to learn “All About Bees.” Rachael Bonoan of Tufts University will share her work studying honey bees. Test out your bee vision, taste test honey from different locations, and make a candle out of bees wax, as you learn all about the importance of pollinators and what you can do to help honey bees. “All About Bees” is free with admission (generally $14.50 per person) and available for drop-in from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Discovery Museum, 177 Main St. (Route 27). Heavy rain or other inclement weather may result in changes to the program location. For more information, go to www.discoveryacton.org .

Advertisement

Arlington Public Art’s first artist-in-residence, Freedom Baird, has created “ROOM TO GROW,” an intimate outdoor room composed of salvaged furniture and growing plants, along the Minuteman Bikeway. Visitors are encouraged to visit and engage with Baird while she is on site, Aug. 18 and 25 and Sept. 8, 15, and 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., weather permitting. On Sept. 8 and 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. Baird will be joined by local activists who will share their expertise and Arlington perspective as “conversation partners.” The installation is located at Minuteman Commuter Bikeway, west of Linwood Street (near Spy Pond Park) and is free and open to the public.

Emerson Hospital’s medical office in Sudbury is continuing its art exhibit series with “Out of Africa,” a collection of paintings by Dr. Sidhartha Pani, Medical Director of Emerson Primary Care Associates of Sudbury. The series is based on his family’s experiences in Kenya and Tanzania, and the richness of wildlife in the Serengeti and other African national parks. The exhibit is located at Emerson Medical at Sudbury, Chiswick Office Park, 490 Boston Post Road, Sudbury. It is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 24.

Advertisement

The Sudbury Senior Center is hosting a screening of the Disney movie “Coco” in Sudbury on Thursday, Aug. 22. This free event is open to families and will start at 12 p.m. with pizza. The movie will begin at 12:30 p.m. After the movie, there will be an ice cream social. Note that pizza and ice cream is limited to the first 20 people who sign up. Sign up by Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. For more information, contact 978-443-3055.

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreydockser.