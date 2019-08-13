Beverly airport awarded $1.8 million for two initiatives

Beverly Regional Airport is getting some state and federal support for its efforts to develop a new master plan and to undertake a runway rehabilitation project.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the city $1.8 million in grants for the two initiatives, while the state Department of Transportation awarded $100,000, airport manager Gloria Bouillon announced. The remaining $100,000 cost of the overall $2 million project will be funded from the city-owned airport’s operating budget.

First developed in 1999, the airport’s master plan was last updated in 2010 and is based on 20-year-old data that is no longer up to date with current airport operations, according to officials.