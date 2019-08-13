Beverly airport awarded $1.8 million for two initiatives
Beverly Regional Airport is getting some state and federal support for its efforts to develop a new master plan and to undertake a runway rehabilitation project.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the city $1.8 million in grants for the two initiatives, while the state Department of Transportation awarded $100,000, airport manager Gloria Bouillon announced. The remaining $100,000 cost of the overall $2 million project will be funded from the city-owned airport’s operating budget.
First developed in 1999, the airport’s master plan was last updated in 2010 and is based on 20-year-old data that is no longer up to date with current airport operations, according to officials.
The new plan will identify capital projects for the airport to pursue over the next five to 10 years, and examine projected activity over the next 20 years. It also will study any steps needed to ensure the airport continues to comply with federal regulations.
The airport hired Burlington-based Airport Solutions Group to develop the master plan, a process that is beginning this summer and expected to take 18 months to two years. The rehabilitation involves upgrades to the airport’s primary runway to satisfy safety design requirements.
The project will retain the runway’s current 100 foot width and 5,000 foot length, allowing the airport to continue servicing larger jet aircraft as well as smaller planes. Brox Industries was awarded a bid to undertake the project, expected to begin in September and take about 45 days.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.