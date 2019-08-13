Block party planned for Bridge Street Neck park

Established in 2014, the association works to connect and inform people who are interested in maintaining and protecting the Bridge Street Neck, an area that extends from the bridge to the old Salem Jail building on St. Peter Street.

The end-of-summer family event hosted by the Bridge Street Neighborhood Association will be held Sept. 7 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Remond Park, at the foot of the Salem-Beverly Bridge.

A neighborhood organization representing Salem’s Bridge Street Neck area is inviting local residents to its first block party.

Opened in 2016, Remond Park is named for Salem-born abolitionists Sarah Parker Remond and her brother, Charles Lenox Remond.

Advertisement

The party will help kick off Crossing Water, a weeklong arts festival that Montserrat College of Art is organizing in conjunction with the cities of Salem and Beverly and others on both sides of the bridge.

“Party on the Bridge” will feature a local band, DJs, dance performances, a shipping container art gallery, local food vendors, a craft beer tent,and free children’s activities. Montserrat will be illuminating the bridge and providing the stage and other facilities for the party.

“Our neighborhood has been making some real positive strides the last few years, with mixed-use development and the opening of this new park,’’ said Flora Tonthat, president of the neighborhood association. “This is a great way for us to showcase all these changes.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.