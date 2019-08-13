9 Framingham State students named UN Millennium Fellows
Nine Framingham State University students will be assisting local immigrant communities this fall as part of a United Nations program.
The students — eight political science majors and one history major — were chosen as United Nations Academic Impact and Millennium Campus Network Class of 2019 Millennium Fellows, a semester-long leadership program on college campuses.
The Framingham State students will participate in a project to expand access to English language programs, as well as legal services and opportunities for civic engagement, for people in Framingham and other Metrowest communities. The students will work in partnership with the university’s Education Department and local community organizations, including libraries, churches, and nonprofits.
The project proposal was developed by rising seniors Christine Sifre and Ana Luisa Asmar, who will serve as the campus directors for the fellowship initiative along with rising sophomore Melissa Hayes.
“My family immigrated to the United States from Brazil,” Asmar said in a statement. “I was able to get regular [English as a Second Language] in school, but my parents did not have that opportunity. It can be very lonely for immigrants in the community. I remember how much my ESL education helped me to make friends.”
Other fellows are Keith Butler, Brendan Coleman, Amber Goss, Niome Mengistu, Jon Torres, and Corey Tulloch.
