9 Framingham State students named UN Millennium Fellows

Nine Framingham State University students will be assisting local immigrant communities this fall as part of a United Nations program.

The students — eight political science majors and one history major — were chosen as United Nations Academic Impact and Millennium Campus Network Class of 2019 Millennium Fellows, a semester-long leadership program on college campuses.

The Framingham State students will participate in a project to expand access to English language programs, as well as legal services and opportunities for civic engagement, for people in Framingham and other Metrowest communities. The students will work in partnership with the university’s Education Department and local community organizations, including libraries, churches, and nonprofits.