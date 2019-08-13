Officials to address Brookline Village construction concerns
Complaints over construction projects underway in Brookline Village have led local officials to announce a series of measures intended to address the issue, the town said in a statement.
The town is working to address complaints generated by the projects, including disruption and safe pedestrian access, according to the town statement, which was published on its website.
There are five construction projects in the area, including a residential building at 20 Boylston St.; the Brookline Place Children’s Hospital development; a hotel project at the intersection of Brookline Avenue, Washington Street, and River Road; the Gateway East work along Washington Street; and improvements being made to Pearl Street, the statement said.
“Despite the presence of intense construction activity, the town is committed to provide safe and compliant routes for pedestrians, bikers and vehicles to safely traverse the area,” the statement said.
To deal with the impact from these projects, officials will take steps including the implementation of parking restrictions and travel lane reductions within construction zones; temporary detours; and the establishment of alternative pedestrian paths, the statement said.
Those who are interested in learning more about the town’s work to address the construction issues can contact the town’s construction project coordinator, Bill Smith, at wsmith@brooklinema.gov or 617-264-6480.
