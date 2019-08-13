Somerville creating Diversity Catalog to support businesses

Somerville officials recently announced a new initiative to support diversity in the city’s business community.

The Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development is creating the city’s first Diversity Catalog and is now seeking businesses interested in participating.

The booklet will highlight businesses providing goods or services that are owned by under-represented communities and serve as a marketing tool to help them sell their goods throughout the region. Information collected for the catalog also will help the city’s economic development staff design support programs that meet the needs of those local businesses.