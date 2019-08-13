There’s a place for Humpty Dumpty at Newtonville’s rebuilt Cabot Elementary School

The statue dates back to when Cabot was originally built in 1929.

The statue, which serves as the school’s mascot, makes its return as work wraps up on a roughly $49 million project to expand and upgrade Cabot, according to the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

He won’t be back on a wall, but a statue of Humpty Dumpty that stood while generations of students attended Newtonville’s Cabot Elementary School will be in place as the newly renovated building opens for a new school year.

A ceremony to welcome back Humpty Dumpty to Cabot is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at the school, which is located at 229 Cabot St., according to Ellen Ishkanian, a city spokeswoman.

Advertisement

The first day of school for students in Newton is Sept. 3.

Eric Sprung, the school’s principal, said the Humpty Dumpty statue serves as “a symbol of our strong Cabot school community.”

“Returning him to his original home, at our renovated and expanded building, demonstrates the connection between Cabot’s past and present,” Sprung said in an e-mail. “The new Cabot School reflects Newton’s continued commitment to our students.”

During discussions about the Cabot project in 2016, officials pledged to preserve Humpty.

While Cabot was being rebuilt, students attended the Carr Elementary School on Nevada Street, Sprung said. Meanwhile, the statue was in Rhode Island undergoing a restoration, according to Ishkanian.

That statue — complete with an egg-shaped noggin and a wide, toothy grin — had been perched for decades on a school wall facing Parkview Avenue.

Humpty’s new home will be on a bench placed on the Cabot Street side of the school, Sprung said.

“The building is an amazing space and I am excited to welcome our students and teachers back to school,” he said. “I’m happy Humpty will be there to welcome them back, too!”

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com