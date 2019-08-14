Avon to add separate textile recycling

Starting Sept. 16, residents will be able to recycle textiles as part of the town’s regular curbside recycling collection.

The Avon Board of Health is providing the free service, in partnership with the company Simple Recycling, which will send two pink bags to all homes that currently get their recycling picked up by the town.

When the program begins, residents should leave the textile-filled bags 3 feet from their regular recycling before 7 a.m. on the designated pickup day. The bags will be collected separately; and new empty pink bags left behind.

Acceptable items include clothing, shoes, purses, blankets, sheets, sleeping bags, backpacks, pillows, purses, and hats.

“Simple Recycling is not meant to compete with local charities,” the town’s August newsletter said. “Ultimately it’s about keeping items out of the trash. If residents can eliminate textiles

from the municipal waste stream, the town could decrease the tonnage of waste produced, potentially reducing costs on waste disposal.”

Other towns that provide a similar service, according to the Simple Recycling website, include Abington, Dedham, East Bridgewater, Easton, Halifax, Mansfield, Middleborough, Norwood, Walpole, and Westwood.