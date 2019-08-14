Boston-style Italian restaurant coming to Rockland

The owners of Lucca South Shore hope to open at the Hingham Street site in the fall with chef Anthony Mazzotta heading the kitchen, according to Sean Williams, who bought the property with his brother Matthew Williams and partner Ted Kennedy.

“There’s no hard date yet; it’s a lot more work than we thought,” Sean Williams said of the building’s renovation.

The original Lucca opened in Boston’s North End 20 years ago, Williams said. A second Lucca has been in the Back Bay for about 10 years and another recently opened in Logan Airport’s

Terminal B.

Williams said the partners decided to expand to the South Shore and liked the Bella’s location, which is close to his and his brother’s homes in Norwell and Hanover, and easily accessible to Route 3 and both commuter and Cape Cod traffic.

They also liked the restaurant’s size — close to 300 seats — and the 3 acres that came with it, which Williams said they plan to use for an extensive “chef’s garden” that will supply much of

the restaurant’s produce.

“We are excited,” Williams said. “We know there’s a demand down here for Boston-style restaurants without having to travel into Boston.”

