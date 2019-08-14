Genealogy, comedy, and fairy tale characters

David Liebe Hart is bringing his comedic performance show to Thunder Road in Somerville’s Union Square on Sept. 13. Hart promises the performance will include music, trains, ghosts, and more while the composer Jonah Mociun plays electronic beats. Hart has appeared on Adult Swim’s “Tim & Eric Awesome Show” and has a new Web series, “I Love David.” Advance tickets cost $12. Tickets bought on the day of the show cost $15. Thunder Road is located at 379 Somerville Ave. For more information including ticket purchase, visit ArtByLiebeHart.com .

Interested in exploring your family’s heritage? Join the Amesbury Carriage Museum for a free program that will help you uncover the stories of your ancestors. Melanie McComb, genealogist with American Ancestors and the New England Historic Genealogical Society, will tell how to take the first steps toward tracing your genealogy. The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Amesbury Senior Community Center, 68 Elm St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit amesburycarriagemuseum.com or call 978-834-5058.

Hammond Castle in Gloucester is inviting children to dress up and explore the castle this fall and meet Beauty and her Beast and other fairy tale characters. Try your hand at archery using marshmallows, and enjoy live song-and-dance performances. The Oct. 6 event at 80 Hesperus Ave. will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for children, $40 for adults, and can be purchased at hammondcastle.org.

Twenty juniors from Salem and Peabody visited Essex Tech to tour the school and meet teachers ahead of their enrollment this fall in the new Advanced Manufacturing and Construction and Craft Laborer Program. Essex Tech received a $300,000 grant from the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation to support the creation of the two-year program. Students will attend class each weekday morning at their high schools, and they’ll spend afternoons at Essex Tech for vocational and technical education. A few spots are still open for juniors at Salem or Peabody High Schools. To sign up, contact Maryann Gearin mgearin@essextech.net.

North Shore Bank presented Beverly-based nonprofit “Change Is Simple” with a $1,300 donation. Bank employees participated in their weekly “Jeans Day” program, donating $5 in order to wear jeans to the office. Change is Simple runs STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs that work to instill lifelong social and environmental responsibility in children. For more information, visit changeissimple.org.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.