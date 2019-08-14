Greek festival, music classes, and corn picking

The Natick Center Cultural District is celebrating its third annual Multicultural Day. The event will feature an array of traditional and contemporary music, costume, dance, and food from various cultures around the world. There will also be authors, crafts, and exhibits on each culture. Multicultural Day will be held on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Natick Common, 12 S. Main St. Afterwards, from 2 to 4 p.m., the second pilot screening of the Natick International Film Festival, featuring immigration shorts, will take place at the Common Street Spiritual Center, 13 Common St., and will be followed by a panel discussion with the movie directors.

Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church in Marlborough is hosting its annual Labor Day Weekend Greek Festival on Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. Homemade Greek foods, pastries, beers, and wines will be served. The festival has become famous for its 1½-pound slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone lamb shank dinner. Spanakopita (spinach pie), pastitsio (baked macaroni with three kinds of cheese), lamb and chicken shish kebab, stuffed grape leaves, and Greek salad will also be served a la carte. Fried dough balls dipped in honey syrup, baklava sundaes, and many other Greek pastries are available for dessert and take out. Live Greek bands will play on Saturday and Sunday nights from 6 to 11 p.m., with a DJ from noon to 6 p.m. Two folk dance troupes will perform at 3 and 5 p.m. A children’s area with face painting, slime making, and bounce houses will keep kids busy. The festival will be located at Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St. Admission is free and open to the public.

Registration for fall group classes at the Concord Conservatory of Music has begun. Anyone can join a CCM group class — whether you’re a kid or an adult, learning music in a group is fun and motivating. The perfect starting point for kids might be Group Keyboard, Beginner Vocals, or Group Guitar; they’ll thank you later for starting their musical journey. Enrollment is also open for the new Concord Conservatory Girls’ Chorus for ages 9 to 14. For adults and teens, there’s the ever-popular Ukulele Club and Crash Course, hand drumming, bluegrass and old-time classes, and a host of guitar classes. Sign up for group classes or private lessons at www.concordconservatory.org. Questions? Contact Concord Conservatory of Music at info@concordconservatory.org or 978-369-0010. The conservatory is located at 1317 Main St.

Verrill Farm in Concord offers early morning free corn picking with Steve Verrill this week. Starting at 6 a.m. sharp, Verrill, one of the co-owners of the farm, will host a talk on the variety of corn available at the farm, including Temptation, Allure, and Providence, along with other agricultural considerations. Afterwards, Verrill and the farm staff will assist guests in picking their own corn. Each family leaves with a dozen ears of corn. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the farm stand at 11 Wheeler Road.

Interested in Tai Chi? The Sudbury Senior Center is offering a free demo/workshop about the martial art and other classes offered by the Senior Center. Tai Chi instructor Jon Woodward offers Traditional Tai Chi, Tai Chi for Healthy Living, and Intro to Tai Chi at the center. The workshop will be held on Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, 40 Fairbank Road, and requires registration, available by e-mail at senior@sudbury.ma.us or 978-443-3055.



