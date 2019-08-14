Historical hikes, botanical art, and a chance to sing

Historian and author Anthony Sammarco presents “Along Blue Hill Avenue,” a discussion of the three Boston neighborhoods — Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan — connected by that street. The illustrated lecture at the Sharon Adult Center will focus on the history, places of worship, movie houses and architecture of one of Boston’s most well-known areas. The program will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:45 p.m., at the Sharon Adult Center, lower level of the Sharon Community Center, 219 Massapoag Ave. The presentation is free; however, an RSVP for seating is suggested. Call the Sharon Adult Center, 781-784-8000.

Bridgewater Public Library is hosting “Hikes Through History” with author Alison O’Leary. O’Leary, an award-winning journalist and coauthor of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s new guide “Best Day Hikes Near Boston,” will use maps and historic photos to describe several day trip destinations in Massachusetts with interesting features and historical significance. The hikes are of various levels of difficulty. A book signing will follow the program. The talk will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Bridgewater Public Library, 15 South St.

Enjoy local artist Sue Neff’s botanical art exhibit displayed at Mass Audubon’s Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton. The exhibit will feature Neff’s stunning botanical watercolors and illustrations through Aug. 31. The show is available Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The gallery is located inside the visitor center of Blue Hills Trailside Museum at 1904 Canton Ave. For more information, call 617-333-0690.

The Massasoit Theatre Company is holding auditions for “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast” on Sunday, Aug. 25, in Brockton. Auditionees should prepare a song in the style of the show (16-32 bars) that showcases your vocal range. Those auditioning will also learn a short dance combination, so please wear clothing that will allow you to move. No pop songs are allowed, and be sure to bring sheet music in the proper key. Auditions are 2 to 7 p.m, and callbacks are the following day at 7 p.m. Auditions take place on Massasoit Community College’s Brockton campus, in the large theater in the Fine Arts Building at 1 Massasoit Boulevard. For more information call 508-588-9100, ext. 1982, or e-mail mrocheteau@massasoit.mass.edu.

Randolph Public Schools will implement a new option to provide all students with free breakfast and lunch. The National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs – known as the Community Eligibility Provision — is what makes this program possible. It’ll start in the 2019-2020 school year. Stay tuned for more information.

