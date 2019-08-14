North Calendar: What’s happening this week
GLOUCESTER The 18th annual Riverfest Seaside Music Festival moves to a new date and larger venue this year. Attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets and take in the harbor views from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. For the musical schedule, parking, and more information, visit theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest.
MALDEN Enjoy a family-friendly evening of music, food trucks, and desserts while learning about the capital campaign benefiting Bread of Life’s mission to end hunger and homelessness at the Yankee Pest Jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., at Yankee Pest Control, 20 Waite Court. Admission is free. To RSVP, contact Patty Kelly at 781-820-4749 or patty.kelly@breadoflifemalden.org.
NEWBURYPORT More than 170 paintings, each on an 8-inch-by-8-inch canvas, are on view and sale in the Newburyport Art Association exhibition, “Eight Cubed,” at 65 Water St. through Aug. 31. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit newburyportart.org.
STONEHAM Ensure your stuffed friend is healthy for the new school year at Stone Zoo’s teddy bear check-up day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 149 Pond St. After zoo staff pronounce a clean bill of health, learn about black bears Bubba and Smoky during special zookeeper talks and enjoy bear-related crafts and activities. For ticket information, call 617-541-LION (5466) or visit www.zoonewengland.org.

