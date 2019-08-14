North Calendar: What’s happening this week

GLOUCESTER The 18th annual Riverfest Seaside Music Festival moves to a new date and larger venue this year. Attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets and take in the harbor views from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. For the musical schedule, parking, and more information, visit theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest.

MALDEN Enjoy a family-friendly evening of music, food trucks, and desserts while learning about the capital campaign benefiting Bread of Life’s mission to end hunger and homelessness at the Yankee Pest Jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., at Yankee Pest Control, 20 Waite Court. Admission is free. To RSVP, contact Patty Kelly at 781-820-4749 or patty.kelly@breadoflifemalden.org.